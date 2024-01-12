Karnataka: High School Teacher Suspended For Alleged Sexual Harassment Of Female Students At Yadgiri

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The head teacher of a high school at Anapura village in Yadgiri district has been suspended by the Education Department following allegations of misconduct and sexual harassment involving female students practising for the SSLC exams at Anapura village in Gurmatkal taluk of Yadgiri district.

Hanamegowda, a retired teacher serving as the head teacher, allegedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment towards high school students attending special classes. Parents of the affected students brought the matter to the attention of the education department, prompting swift action.

Concerned parents submitted a formal complaint, detailing the troubling incidents, and urged the education department to take immediate action against Hanamegowda. Responding to the gravity of the situation, the Education Department initiated a thorough investigation by forming a special team to visit the school.

Upon visiting the school and gathering statements from both students and staff, the investigation team confirmed the validity of the parents' complaints. Based on their findings, Yadgiri Zilla Panchayat Chief Operating Officer, Garima Panwar, issued an order suspending Head Teacher Hanamegowda.

The incident occurred during a crucial stage of education, as SSLC marks a significant milestone in a student's academic journey.