Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie's Selfies Are Cutest Thing On Internet [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Priyanka Chopra, the renowned actress with a flourishing career in both Bollywood and Hollywood, has captivated her audience not only with her acting prowess but also through her engaging social media presence. Currently settled in the United States with her husband, Nick Jonas, Priyanka recently took to Instagram to share some heartwarming moments featuring her daughter, Maltie Marie.

On January 12th, Priyanka treated her followers to a series of adorable selfies taken by Maltie Marie. In these candid snapshots, the young enthusiast attempted to capture her own expressions, showcasing various angles of her endearing face. Priyanka, in her Instagram stories, playfully captioned one of the pictures, 'She took a few selfies,' revealing the charming side of her daughter.

This isn't the first time Priyanka has given glimpses into her family's life. On December 24th, she delighted fans by sharing images of Maltie Marie enjoying horse riding-a delightful pre-Christmas activity. The pictures, taken from Maltie's perspective, featured her in riding attire, complete with boots and a helmet, seated atop a horse.

Prior to the equestrian adventure, Priyanka had shared festive moments from their pre-Christmas celebration, where she looked stunning in a white outfit while seated on her husband Nick Jonas' lap. The couple attended a holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw, giving fans a peek into their joyous festivities.

Known for her frequent updates on social media, Priyanka often shares adorable pictures of Maltie Marie and moments with Nick Jonas. The actress has garnered a massive fan following across various platforms, thanks to her genuine and engaging posts.

Turning the spotlight to Priyanka Chopra's professional ventures, her recent projects include the American romantic comedy-drama 'Love Again,' where she starred alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Additionally, she headlined the action thriller spy series 'Citadel' alongside Richard Madden. The actress is gearing up for her next role in the action comedy 'Heads of State.'

In Bollywood, Priyanka was last seen in 'The White Tiger' and 'The Sky Is Pink.' Fans eagerly await her appearance in Farhan Akhtar's much-anticipated road movie, 'Jee Lee Zaraa,' where she is set to share the screen with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.