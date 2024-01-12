Haveri Moral Policing Shocker: Woman Allegedly Gang Raped By 7 Men Over Interfaith Affair

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Muslim woman who was reportedly seen with a Hindu man at Hanagal Lodge in Haveri district has become the victim of a brutal gang rape allegedly perpetrated by seven Muslim youths. This heinous incident, now under investigation by the Hanagal police, has sparked outrage and shed light on the dark reality of moral policing in the region.

The incident unfolded when the woman, who had been staying with a Hindu man at a lodge, was targeted and assaulted by a group of seven Muslim youths over several days. According to the victim's account, the assailants forcibly took her to a forested area in a car, where she was subjected to a harrowing ordeal of continuous rape. The Hindu man accompanying her has alleged he was viciously beaten and subsequently chased away.

The victim's husband has claimed that the attackers warned his wife against associating with Hindus and threatened to share a video of the assault on social media if she reported the incident. The horrific nature of the crime came to light when the victim bravely spoke out, providing a statement before the magistrate.

Hanagal police are actively pursuing the case based on the victim's testimony. Haveri District Superintendent of Police, Anshu Kumar, revealed that the victim's statement has led to the inclusion of Section 376D, denoting gang rape, in the investigation. Of the seven accused, three have been arrested, while one is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital. Kumar assured that three more individuals, including Mohammad Saip, will be apprehended soon.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aptab Chandanakatti, Madrasab Mandakki, and Abdul Khader. A dedicated effort, involving two police teams, is underway to bring the remaining suspects to justice.