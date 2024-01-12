Surya Namaskar: 7 benefits of THIS yoga asanas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sun salutations, or Surya Namaskar, are performed in a particular order in the morning to greet the sun. This comprehensive workout combines the body, breath, and mind. Practice Surya Namaskar daily for these seven benefits.

This comprehensive workout combines the body, breath, and mind. Practice Surya Namaskar daily for these seven benefits.

Yoga positions like Surya Namaskar improve flexibility, strength, and fitness. Forward and backward bends, stretches, and inversions improve cardiovascular health and muscle tone.

Surya Namaskar improves spine, shoulder, hamstring, and other key muscular flexibility because to its fluidity. Regular practice improves joint range of motion.

Surya Namaskar encourages mindful breathing by synchronising breath with movement. This boosts lung capacity, oxygenation, and respiratory function.

Surya Namaskar balances the sun and moon energies, regulating energy. Vitality and well-being are typically linked to the practice.

Surya Namaskar's meditation and rhythm helps soothe the mind. Mindfulness may reduce stress, anxiety, and mental clarity.

A full-body workout like Surya Namaskar can help you lose weight by burning calories and increasing your metabolism.



Forward bends in Surya Namaskar increase digestion. This may assist digestion and reduce bloating and discomfort.