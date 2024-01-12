Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pilgrims From Bengaluru Face Financial Strain With 400% Soar In Airfares Ahead Of Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya approaches, pilgrims are grappling with an unexpected hurdle – a staggering surge in airfares. The spike in ticket prices, attributed to heightened demand, has left travellers shocked, with reports indicating a four-fold increase in flight costs.

With the historic opening of the Ram Mandir, devotees from various parts of the country are making their way to Ayodhya to witness the momentous occasion. However, a significant challenge has emerged for those travelling by air, as ticket prices experience an unprecedented surge of 400%.

Over the past 10 days, the Bengaluru-Ayodhya flight route has witnessed a remarkable escalation in airfares. What once cost ₹6,000 has now skyrocketed to ₹21,500 for a journey scheduled on January 19. For those planning to fly on the inauguration day itself, January 20, the ticket prices soar even higher, reaching a whopping ₹29,700.

The surge, amounting to a 395% increase compared to regular days, is a result of airlines adjusting prices based on the surge in demand. Tickets for flights to Ayodhya leading up to January 20 have been swiftly snapped up, making it challenging for latecomers to secure affordable options.

It appears that the surge is not solely due to the impending inauguration but is also influenced by the weekend holiday in Ayodhya. The city's residents, anticipating the festivities and the inauguration, have contributed to the surge in demand for flights.

The exorbitant airfares have raised concerns among travellers, many of whom had planned their journeys well in advance. Despite the limited availability of tickets, some lucky early birds managed to secure reasonably priced options.





