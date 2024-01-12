Kerala Govt Opens Recruitment For Emergency Medical Technician For KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The state government is recruiting nurses for the Kaniv 108 Ambulance scheme across the state. The appointment is for the post of Emergency Medical Technician and the eligibility is General Nursing and Midwifery or Bsc Nursing. The age limit for applying for this post is 40 years.
Vacancies:
Thiruvananthapuram: Balaramapuram
Kollam: Sasthamcotta, Neduvathoor, Trikadavoor and Palathara
Kottayam: Mundakayam, Kumarakom, Erattupetta, Kanjirapalli, Edamaruku and Thalayolaparambu
Idukki: Vandiperiyar,Kanchiyar and Rajakkad
Ernakulam: Kodanad, Malipuram, Vypin, Vadavucode, Poothrikka and Angamaly.
Thrissur: Kodakara, Varavoor, Chelakkara,Erumapetti, Vettilappara, Pookode, Alappad, Chalakudy, Irinjalakuda, Kunnamkulam,Koppam and Thrithala.
Palakkad: Vadakkencherry, Muthalamada, Mannarkkad and Elappully
Malappuram: Peruvallur, Elamkulam, Irimbiliyam, Thirunavaya, Edappal and Kavanur.
Kozhikode: Arikkulam, Chaliyam,
and Madapalli
Wayanad: Noolpuzha, Appapara and Kalpetta
Kannur: Pazhayangadi, Panoor, Chittariparamba, Azhikode, Valapattanam, Thalassery, Taliparamba and Iriveri
Kasaragod: Periya
Interested candidates should send resume to ... For more information contact 7594050293 and 7306702184.
