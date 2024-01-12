Merry Christmas Movie Review: Is The Film Worth Watching? Read Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience.

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, two big stars of the Indian film industry collaborated for the first time on a film and the result is not very good.



'Merry Christmas' is based on a French novel and revolves around Christmas Eve when an uneventful day turns the world of two people upside down.

While the film boasts nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments, Vijay Sethupathi's character and dialogues inject a humorous element.

Katrina and Vijay gave outstanding performances, but their unclear dialogue delivery due to their not so good Hindi, made it difficult for the audience to understand their lines.



'Merry Christmas' succeeds in playing mind games with its audience throughout the murder mystery but can be irksome during certain prolonged moments.



With an overall average rating of 2.5 stars, it might be worthwhile to await its release on OTT platforms.