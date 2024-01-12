               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Merry Christmas Movie Review: Is The Film Worth Watching? Read Here


1/12/2024 4:00:32 AM

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi's film is a slow thriller with not so merry experience

Yay or nay?

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, two big stars of the Indian film industry collaborated for the first time on a film and the result is not very good.

The plot

'Merry Christmas' is based on a French novel and revolves around Christmas Eve when an uneventful day turns the world of two people upside down.

Vijay Sethupathi's character

While the film boasts nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments, Vijay Sethupathi's character and dialogues inject a humorous element.

Performances

Katrina and Vijay gave outstanding performances, but their unclear dialogue delivery due to their not so good Hindi, made it difficult for the audience to understand their lines.

What worked?

'Merry Christmas' succeeds in playing mind games with its audience throughout the murder mystery but can be irksome during certain prolonged moments.

Ratings

With an overall average rating of 2.5 stars, it might be worthwhile to await its release on OTT platforms.

