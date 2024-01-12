7 movies that feature Earthquakes

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the unpredictable forces that shape our world in seismic narratives of disaster and survival. From towering skyscrapers swaying in San Andreas' wrath to the ominous rumblings beneath Dante's Peak, cinematic tales of earthquakes evoke suspense, resilience, and the fragile balance between mankind and nature

Embark on a cinematic journey through the tremors of disaster. From San Andreas' quakes to Dante's Peak, witness Earth's tumultuous tales of survival portrayed in cinema

Directed by Brad Peyton, this disaster film follows a rescue pilot and his family as they navigate the aftermath of a massive earthquake along the San Andreas Fault in California

Directed by Ron Underwood, 'Tremors' is a comedic horror film that features underground creatures attacking a small town

Directed by Andrew Marton, this science fiction disaster film revolves around an ambitious project to drill into the Earth's mantle, leading to seismic consequences and earthquakes

Directed by Roland Emmerich, '2012' is a disaster film that depicts a series of global cataclysmic events, including earthquakes, as humanity tries to survive the end of the world

Directed by Roger Donaldson, this film follows a volcanologist who discovers signs of an impending eruption in a small town, including earthquake activity

This disaster film is set in Los Angeles and depicts the chaos caused by a massive earthquake. It was one of the first films to use Sensurround, a special audio system

Aftershock is a horror-thriller film about a group of friends who experience a devastating earthquake while on vacation in Chile, only to face further dangers in the aftermath