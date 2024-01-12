Ram Mandir: 7 foods to eat if you are fasting on Pratistha Divas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the auspicious occasion of Pratistha Divas, commemorating the consecration of the Ram Mandir, devotees observe fasting as an act of reverence. During this sacred time, individuals choose from a variety of specific foods that align with religious practices, symbolizing purity and devotion. Here are seven fasting-friendly foods to enhance the spiritual experience on this significant day

A dish made from soaked tapioca pearls (sago), peanuts, and mild spices. It's a popular fasting recipe and provides energy during the day

Deep-fried bread made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta). It's a versatile dish that can be served with various accompaniments

Simple and comforting, this dish consists of boiled potatoes seasoned with cumin seeds (jeera) and other mild spices

Samosas made with water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta) and filled with a mixture of potato, peanuts, and spices

Flatbread made from amaranth flour (rajgira atta), often served with yogurt or aloo jeera during fasting

A dessert made from fox nuts (makhana), milk, and sugar. It's a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth during fasting

A refreshing and healthy option, combining a variety of fruits. It's a light choice for those observing a fast