Ram Mandir: 7 Foods To Eat If You Are Fasting On Pratistha Divas


1/12/2024 4:00:29 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the auspicious occasion of Pratistha Divas, commemorating the consecration of the Ram Mandir, devotees observe fasting as an act of reverence. During this sacred time, individuals choose from a variety of specific foods that align with religious practices, symbolizing purity and devotion. Here are seven fasting-friendly foods to enhance the spiritual experience on this significant day

Ram Mandir: 7 foods to eat if you are fasting on Pratistha Divas

On Pratistha Divas of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, fasting signifies devotion. Embrace spiritual nourishment with these seven sacred foods for a profound and pure experience

Sabudana Khichdi

A dish made from soaked tapioca pearls (sago), peanuts, and mild spices. It's a popular fasting recipe and provides energy during the day

Kuttu Ki Puri

Deep-fried bread made from buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta). It's a versatile dish that can be served with various accompaniments

Aloo Jeera

Simple and comforting, this dish consists of boiled potatoes seasoned with cumin seeds (jeera) and other mild spices

Singhare Ke Atte Ka Samosa

Samosas made with water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta) and filled with a mixture of potato, peanuts, and spices

Rajgira Paratha

Flatbread made from amaranth flour (rajgira atta), often served with yogurt or aloo jeera during fasting

Makhana Kheer

A dessert made from fox nuts (makhana), milk, and sugar. It's a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth during fasting

Fruit Salad

A refreshing and healthy option, combining a variety of fruits. It's a light choice for those observing a fast

