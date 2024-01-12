'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' Song Out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon Release Foot-Tapping Number, Set Stage On Fire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will soon star in the love drama 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.' The film is due to hit theaters on February 09 and ahead of the release, the first song from the film has been unveiled ahead of its release. This party tune, titled 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan,' stars Shahid and Kriti, who bring the house down with their sizzling chemistry and incredible dance abilities.

Tanishk Bagchi composed the plaful track, which features vocals from both him and Romy. Neeraj Rajawat wrote the lyrics, and Shaik Jani Basha directed the choreography. In the song, Kriti radiates beauty in a glittering blue saree while dancing her heart out. Shahid, on the other hand, looks handsome in a sleek all-black attire with fashionable boots and sunglasses.



The entire title of the picture was disclosed earlier last week by the producers. They also released a brand new poster. Maddock Films rushed to Instagram to announce the announcement, writing, "Mark your calendars for Valentine's Week! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan present an untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, scheduled for release on February 9, 2024."

About 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'

The film, which was originally scheduled for October 2023 but was later postponed to December 07, has now been scheduled for Valentine's Week. Previously, the first look at the film showed Shahid and Kriti in a sizzling stance on a bike against a magnificent sunset. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, this is Shahid and Kriti's debut on-screen collaboration. In addition to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in key parts.