Guntur Kaaram LEAKED: Mahesh Babu, Jayaram's film out on Torrent sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Guntur Kaaram Full Movie Leaked Online: Mahesh Babu's latest film Guntur Kaaram, couldn't escape the piracy mafia after its hyped theatrical release. The movie was made on a massive budget of Rs 200 Crore.



After his mother, Vasundhara (Ramya Krishnan), divorces him, Ramana (Mahesh Babu) stays with his father, Satyam (Jayaram).

The complete film Guntur Kaaram has been leaked online.



Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Raghu Babu, and Mahesh Achanta.



The film is being made on a hefty Rs 200 crore budget. The director and writer is Trivikram Srinivas.

