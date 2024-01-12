New Generation AKASH Missile Test-Fired Successfully (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Moving a step further towards achieving Aatmanirbharta or self-reliance in the defence sector, India on Friday carried out a successful flight test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The flight test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at 1030 hours against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude.



According to a DRDO official, the Akash-NG missile system successfully intercepted the target and destroyed it.“It has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control & Communication system,” it said.

The system performance was also validated through the data captured by a number of radars, telemetry and electro-optical tracking systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur.



Senior officials from DRDO, Indian Air Force (IAF), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) witnessed the flight test.

The Akash-NG missile system

As a state-of-the-art missile system, the Akash-NG is capable of intercepting high-speed, agile aerial threats. Once it is inducted, it will bolster the Indian Air Force's air defence capabilities. It has a range of close to 60 km and can travel at 2.5 times the speed of sound.

"The successful flight test has paved the way for user trials," the official said.

The first time the Akash-NG missile system was tested in January 2021 followed by July same year from the same facility. This system operates to an elevation of 20–70 degrees and an angle of 360 degrees. The missile system has been designed for reloading two canister missile stacks within 10 minutes.

Its reaction time is 10 seconds from target acquisition by the command-and-control unit when a single missile is launched. The firing rate for the three-missile system is 20 seconds and the deployment period is less than 20 minutes between the transportation mode and ready-to-fire state.

Last year, DPSU BDL delivered the first radio frequency seeker of the system. The RF seeker is a pivotal and technologically advanced subsystem used in missile systems for target tracking during the terminal phase of flight.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO, IAF, PSUs and the Industry for the flight test.“The successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country,” he said.

Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the successful flight test of AKASH-NG.