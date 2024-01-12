Leading Data Recovery Service Drivesavers Launches In UK, Offering Hope For Lost Files

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Data recovery leader DriveSavers has launched in the UK, offering data recovery solutions from a new UK facility, featuring a Certified ISO Class 5 Cleanroom.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DriveSavers , a worldwide leader in data recovery, has officially launched the UK arm of its business operations. Through its new UK facility, the DriveSavers team will be able to help customers across the country recover data from a range of damaged storage devices, including hard drives, solid-state drives (SSDs), and smartphones.DriveSavers pioneered the data recovery industry in 1985 and has gone on to become the largest data recovery company in the United States. Over 20,000 successful data recoveries are performed each year, and the business has helped save valuable files for major companies such as Coca-Cola, Facebook, Google, and NASA, as well as many A-list celebrities. Their industry-leading facilities include a Certified ISO Class 5 Cleanroom, ensuring data recovery is carried out in an environment free from dust and static, offering the best chance of success.Customers who have lost access to their devices due to physical damage, corruption, or ransomware are able to request a free evaluation by DriveSavers, which will usually involve shipping their items at no cost, using a prepaid label, to the team of data recovery experts. In the unlikely event that the required data can't be recovered, there is no charge to the customer. What's more, DriveSavers is referred by leading storage device manufacturers, including Apple, Intel, and Samsung, showing the data recovery process meets manufacturers' high standards.DriveSavers is currently able to offer data recovery services for the following devices:- Hard Disk Drives (HDDs)- Solid-State Drives (SSDs)- Servers, including RAID, NAS, and SAN devices- iPhones- Mac computers- Android smartphones- Windows computers- Removables (USBs, camera cards, Blu-ray discs)- Laptops- Virtual machines, including VMware- CCTVThe new UK office offers the same full level of service as the company's US counterpart and includes research and development (R&D), marketing, business development, and sales departments.Customers and businesses interested in working with DriveSavers UK or learning more about their expert data recovery solutions can speak to the team by visiting their website at or calling 0800 160 1904.Alex Hagan, CEO at DriveSavers, commented:“As we head into 2024, we're extremely excited and energised about expanding our data recovery solutions with a UK location. With almost 40 years of experience in helping our customers retrieve valuable and often precious data, we're proud to be a leader in our industry and can't wait to better support UK customers in keeping their files safe and secure during data recovery.“Our industry-leading data security and technical superiority means customers will benefit from minimised risk and maximised data recovery. The team we've built in the UK is highly knowledgeable and experienced in the sector, allowing us to ensure we deliver the highest possible standard of service to all of our customers.”

