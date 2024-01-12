Power Gan Device Market To Surpass USD 13.41 Billion By 2030 Owing To Consumer Electronics And Automotive Integration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Power GaN Device Market

Power GaN Device Market Size, Share, And Segmentation By By Product, By Component, By Wafer Size, By End-Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023 – 2030

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Power GaN Device Market Scope & OverviewThe Power GaN Device Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 2.18 Billion in 2022, with projections indicating a substantial growth to reach USD 13.41 Billion by 2030. Anticipated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.5% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.Power Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices represent a cutting-edge advancement in the field of semiconductor technology. GaN, a wide-bandgap material, offers exceptional electrical properties, making it ideal for power electronics applications. These devices are characterized by high electron mobility and a wide bandgap, enabling them to operate at higher frequencies and temperatures compared to traditional silicon-based devices. The main pointers to consider in understanding power GaN devices include their superior power efficiency, faster switching speeds, compact form factor, and their ability to handle high power densities.Key Players Covered in Power GaN Device market report are:- GaN Systems Inc.- Toshiba Corporation- TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LTD.- Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Inc.- FUJITSU Limited- ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION- PANASONIC CORPORATION- VISIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.Market AnalysisThe power GaN device market is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices across industries is pushing the adoption of power GaN devices. Additionally, the rising focus on renewable energy sources and the need for efficient power management contribute to the market's expansion. The proliferation of electric vehicles, the burgeoning 5G infrastructure, and the demand for compact and lightweight power systems further fuel the growth of the market. As industries continue to emphasize energy conservation and high-performance electronics, the market for power GaN devices is poised for sustained expansion.Power GaN Device Market Segmentation as Follows:By Product- GaN Radio Frequency Devices- Opto-semiconductors- Power SemiconductorsBy Component- Transistor- Diode- Rectifier- Power IC- OthersBy Wafer Size- 2-inch- 4-inch- 6-inch- 8-inchBy End-use- Automotive- Consumer Electronics- Defense & Aerospace- Healthcare- Industrial & Power- Information & Communication Technology- OthersSegmentation by Region:- North America- Europe- Asia-Pacific- The Middle East & Africa- Latin AmericaImpact of RecessionThe ongoing recession has both positive and negative implications for the power GaN device market. On the positive side, the demand for energy-efficient technologies tends to increase during economic downturns as companies seek cost-effective solutions. Power GaN devices, with their efficiency and compact design, become attractive options for businesses looking to optimize energy consumption and reduce operational costs. However, the negative impact cannot be ignored, as the recession may result in reduced overall spending on technological upgrades and R&D, affecting the market's growth potential. Striking a balance between these opposing forces becomes crucial for stakeholders in the power GaN device industry during times of economic uncertainty.Impact of Russia-Ukraine WarThe Russia-Ukraine war has multifaceted effects on the power GaN device market. On one hand, geopolitical tensions and disruptions in the global supply chain may lead to challenges in raw material sourcing and manufacturing processes, potentially causing delays and increased costs. On the other hand, increased investments in defense and infrastructure in response to geopolitical uncertainties may drive the demand for power GaN devices used in military and communication applications. Balancing these contrasting impacts requires a nuanced understanding of the geopolitical landscape and strategic positioning within the market.Key Regional DevelopmentThe North American region exhibits a strong appetite for technological advancements, making it a significant player in the power GaN device market. The push for energy-efficient solutions, coupled with robust investments in research and development, positions North America as a key contributor to the market's growth. In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles are propelling the demand for power GaN devices. The region's emphasis on sustainable technologies and smart grid infrastructure further enhances the prospects for power GaN device manufacturers. The Asia-Pacific region, driven by countries like China, Japan, and South Korea, dominates the market. Rapid industrialization, a burgeoning consumer electronics market, and investments in 5G infrastructure contribute to the region's dynamic growth in the power GaN device sector.Key Takeaway from Power GaN Device Market Study- Within the power GaN device market, the GaN Radio Frequency (RF) Devices segment is poised to dominate, driven by the increasing demand for high-frequency applications in telecommunications, radar systems, and satellite communications. The superior performance of GaN RF devices in terms of power efficiency and bandwidth positions them as the preferred choice in the evolving landscape of wireless communications.- Simultaneously, the automotive sector is set to be a major force shaping the market. The shift towards electric vehicles and the integration of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) require efficient power management solutions. Power GaN devices, with their high power density and fast switching capabilities, find extensive applications in electric vehicles, contributing to the dominance of the automotive segment within the broader market.Recent Developments Related to Power GaN Device Market- Oki has achieved a significant milestone by successfully implementing Gallium Nitride (GaN) lifting off/bonding technology on QST substrates manufactured by Shin-Etsu Chemical. This collaborative effort marks a substantial leap forward in the field, showcasing the prowess of Oki's innovation and the strategic partnership with Shin-Etsu Chemical.- Toyoda Gosei and Powdec have unveiled a significant breakthrough in the development of Horizontal Gallium Nitride (GaN) power devices. This collaborative effort signifies a pivotal moment in the evolution of semiconductor technology, with both companies contributing their expertise to advance the capabilities of GaN-based power devices.Table of Content – Analysis of Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 forces model7. PEST Analysis8. Power GaN device market segmentation, By Product8.1 GaN Radio Frequency Devices8.2 Opto-semiconductors8.3 Power Semiconductors9. Power GaN device market segmentation, By Component9.1 Transistor9.2 Diode9.3 Rectifier9.4 Power IC9.5 Others10. Power GaN device market segmentation, By Wafer Size10.1 2-inch10.2 4-inch10.3 6-inch10.4 8-inch.......13. Company Profile13.1 GaN Systems Inc.13.1.1 Market Overview13.1.2 Financials13.1.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.1.5 The SNS View13.2 Toshiba Corporation13.2.1 Market Overview13.2.2 Financials13.2.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.2.5 The SNS View13.3 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY, LTD13.3.1 Market Overview13.3.2 Financials13.3.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 The SNS View13.4 Efficient Power Conversion Corporation Inc.13.4.1 Market Overview13.4.2 Financials13.4.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.4.5 The SNS View13.5 FUJITSU limited13.5.1 Market Overview13.5.2 Financials13.5.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.5.5 The SNS View13.6 ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION13.6.1 Market Overview13.6.2 Financials13.6.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.6.5 The SNS View13.7 PANASONIC CORPORATION13.7.1 Market Overview13.7.2 Financials13.7.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.7.5 The SNS View13.8 VISIC TECHNOLOGIES LTD13.8.1 Market Overview13.8.2 Financials13.8.3 Product/Services/Offerings13.8.4 SWOT AnalysisContinued....Buy Single User PDF @Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)About Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytics globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. 