Stearman Generates New Drill Targets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stearman Resources Inc. ( CSE: STMN ) (" Stearman " or the" Company ") is pleased to announce that the work performed by ALS Goldspot Discoveries Inc. ("ALS Goldspot"), previously announced on November 21, 2023, on the Company's Miniac Property (the"Property") has resulted in the generation of new drill targets as well as a new interpretation of the underlying geology.



Utilizing the high-resolution drone magnetic geophysical data collected by the Company in early 2023, in combination with other geophysical, geochemical, and geological data, ALS Goldspot performed a constrained 3D magnetic inversion and structural interpretation of the Miniac Property (Figures 1 and 2).

As shown on Figure 2, the Company presents a new geological interpretation and newly generated drill targets which are designed to target previously untested zones of the massive sulphide horizon known to exist on the Property.





Figure 1: 3D magnetic inversion





Figure 2 : Geological interpretation showing massive sulphide horizon and new drill targets

Miniac Property

The Miniac Property consists of 78 mining claims (41 square kilometres) located approximately 35 km north of Amos, Quebec. Drilling on the Property by previous operators intersected prospective intercepts such as 1.05 g/t Au and 0.16% Zn over 4.65 m, and 14.5 g/t Ag, 0.17% Cu and >0.66% Zn over 5.66 m. The mineralization occurs in massive to semi-massive sulphide zones of primarily pyrite with lesser amounts of pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite.

This geophysical campaign marks the first time that property-wide, closely-spaced, high-resolution geophysics will be performed on the Property, the goal of which is to generate new drill targets to build on the prospective drilling performed in the past.

The NI 43-101 compliant technical report for the Miniac Property is available on SEDAR.

About Stearman Resources Inc.

Stearman Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is currently focused on performing mineral exploration on the Miniac Property. Stearman entered into an option agreement with J2 Metals Inc. where Stearman has the option to acquire a 75% interest in the Miniac Property.

Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo. (OGQ #: 02287), is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 standards for mineral exploration disclosure and takes responsibility for the technical information contained in this document.

