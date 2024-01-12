Planet Computers Announces The General Availability Of Planetpc XR Series Of Linux Mini Desktops

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Planet Computers announces the availability of Linux PCs created to help anyone simply and effectively use the Linux OS

LONDON, UNITED KINGDON, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ●Powered by ARM multicore processor technology, the zero-configuration XR Series allows anyone to become a Linux user straight out of the box.●The XR features a unique integrated colour touchscreen, giving access to soft keys for frequent tasks, a system monitor and controls for Wi-Fi, BluetoothTM, audio and other system functions.●New XR1 model launches with integrated Stardisk20 20TB SSD storage for huge data storage.January 12th: Planet Computers today announces the availability of its XR Series, a new line of Linux mini desktop PCs offering high-powered yet affordable performance. Planet's zero-configuration XR Series includes the entry-level model, XR1, alongside the performance model XR2. These new products address the needs of professionals, developers, gamers and content creators with the first-ever out-of-the-box Linux mini desktop experience.Featuring the Ubuntu 20.04 operating system and running on ARM multicore processor technology, the easy-to-use mini desktops include an integrated colour touchscreen, letting users control key features and functions at the touch of a button and receive real-time performance diagnostics. Touchscreen features include soft keys for frequent tasks, a system monitor, and controls for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio, and other system functions.Dr Janko Mrsic-Flogel, CEO of Planet Computers, comments:“The XR series addresses the needs of a wide range of Linux users (from the developer at home to the enterprise) to deliver sustainability and performance. By productising Linux into a mini desktop PC, the XR is another step towards creating a more open and inclusive computing ecosystem.”“The XR's integrated colour touchscreen makes the XR stand out as an ideal network appliance platform and now with the Stardisk20 we are able to offer mass storage for anyone.”The XR2 boasts an 8-core superfast ARM processor coupled with a Mali-G610 GPU and a 6TOPS NPU for extraordinary lag-free performance. It also comes with a 4K HDMI input and two HDMI outputs to enjoy top-end video processing capabilities (up to 8K resolution), Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports to make it easier to set up a VPN, and firewall and packet filtering for protecting important data and applications. It is also Wi-Fi 6 enabled, meaning users can swiftly access data and applications anywhere, with full encryption.The entry-level XR1 runs on a 4-core ARM Rockchip 3568 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also features 4K HDMI video output, Dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, a multi-LED indicator strip, stereo speakers, and microphone. The XR1 is designed to grow with you and the storage can be expanded from between 2TB SSD to 20TB SSD SATA depending on the variant.Starting at $645, the XR1 is available in five versions: 512GB M.2 NVMe, 1TB M.2 NVMe, 2TB M.2 NVMe. 14TB HDD and 20TB SSD SATA III. The XR2 is available with 256GB M.2, 512GB M.2, and 2TB M.2 storage configurations starting at $813.Both XR models are available from Planet Computers, please visit-ENDS-About Planet Computers:Based in London, Planet Computers is the UK's leading pocket-computing manufacturer of pocket computers, PCs and peripherals. Inspired by the Psion devices of the mid-1990s, Planet Computers' initial product range reimagined the clamshell form-factor for modern audiences with the launch of the award-winning Gemini PDA, Cosmo Communicator, and Astro Slide 5G. As champions of the Linux ecosystem, Planet Computers has recently unveiled its new range of mini-Linux computers – the XR1 and XR2.Alongside mobile hardware, Planet Computers has also developed and released original software for its devices - including the popular Agenda, Notes, Airmail® and Data applications which are available to download from the Google Play store.To discover more about Planet Computers and its vision, please visitMedia Contact Planet Computers:Chris Bignell...+ 44 7834 020460

