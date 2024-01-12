Show Notes From The New Year's Resolutions Webinar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
American IRA's most recent webinar discusses some important financial New Year's Resolutions.
ASHEVILLE, NC, US, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Every year around this time, people tend to become more accepting of change, new ideas or new habits as a new year opens. Most people make“New Year's Resolutions” and attempt to change their eating habits or exercise more. How many of those have been broken already 10 days in?
But what about financial health? Coming out of the Christmas season is usually a time where most clutch their cash to recover from holiday spending. What if there was a New Year's resolution list to ensure your financial health around retirement is fit as an A Class athlete? In this webinar, IRA Café discussed just that.
Link to Webinar Recording:
Be aware and able to identify RMD obligations (if any)
Get all account(s) in shape
Place emphasis on investing
Mitigate Risk Factors/ Declutter the Financial Junk Drawer
Work with a reputable Self-Directed IRA administration firm
To learn more about the start of the year financial housekeeping tasks, interested parties can seek out the post at , where American IRA regularly updates its blog with information about retirement investing, private notes, and more. Additionally, call American IRA directly by dialing 866-7500-IRA(472).
Rebekah Schram
American IRA, LLC
+1 828-257-4949
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
MENAFN12012024003118003196ID1107712403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.