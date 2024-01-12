Polish Ambassador Visits Azerbaijan's National History Museum

The Polish Ambassador Rafał Poborski to Azerbaijan has visited
the National History Museum.
As part of his visit, the ambassador discussed the historical
heritage of Poland in Azerbaijan with museum director academician
Naili Valikhanli, Azernews reports.
They touched upon the cultural and historical relations between
the two countries, as well as cooperation projects with the
Azerbaijani museum.
The Polish Ambassador also got acquainted with the House Museum
of Azerbaijan's philanthropist, oil baron Haji Zeynalabdin
Tagiyev.
The diplomat was also presented with publications based on
valuable exhibits at the museum.
During the oil boom at the end of the 19th and beginning of the
20th centuries in Azerbaijan, many local and foreign architects
were actively involved in enriching the architectural appearance of
Azerbaijan's capital.
Baku's main architects were the Poles Joseph Goslavsky, Kazimir
Skureviç, Józef Płoszko, and Eugeniusz Skibiński.
Polish architects' masterpieces include the buildings of the
former City Duma (now the building of the Baku Executive Power),
the Tagiyev Palace (National History Museum), the Tagiyev Women's
Muslim School (the Institute of Manuscripts), the Mukhtarov Palace
(now the Palace of Happiness), Ismailia (now the building of the
ANAS Praesidium), the House-Museum of Mstislav Rostropovich, and
many other buildings.