Turkiye Ratifies Grant Agreement With Azerbaijan

The Government of the Republic of Turkiye has ratified a grant
agreement with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the information, Turkiye, represented by the
Ministry of Finance and Treasury, will henceforth be referred to as
the "grant recipient," and Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry
of Ecology and Natural Resources, will henceforth be referred to as
the "grant recipient," and both parties will be referred to as
"party/parties together".
According to the information, all payments and transactions
under the grant will be exempt from all kinds of taxes, fees, and
expenses.
The grant agreement is valid until December 31, 2025.
Some articles of the agreement:
The grant will be used to finance the Turkish-Azerbaijani
International Forestry Training Centre and Nursery project.
Construction and consulting tenders will be conducted
simultaneously.
The project buyer will inform the contractor and the consultant
that the construction site is ready for construction and without
any problems (electricity, infrastructure water supply, etc.) must
be handed over.
Security of the construction site and workers will be provided
by the grantee free of charge.
