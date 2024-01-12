Russians Shell Over 12 Settlements In Kharkiv Region With Artillery And Mortars

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled more than 12 settlements with artillery and mortars over the past day.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, "Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky of Chuhuiv district, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kupyansk district were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy."

According to Mr. Syniehubov, at about 04:40 the enemy struck twice with multiple rocket launchers between the settlements of Vovchansk and Vilcha in Chuhuiv district. There were no casualties.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kupyansk district.

As a result of hostilities in Kharkiv region , 15,934 homes in 65 settlements of Dergachiv, Zolochiv, Lipetsk, Vovchansk, Velykoburlutsk, Kupyansk, Borivsk and Izium communities lost power. The power supply is being restored.

Over the course of the day, combined bomb disposal teams cleared 6.2 hectares of territory in Kharkiv region and destroyed 157 explosive devices. Mine clearance continues.

As Ukrinform reported, 13 people were injured in an enemy attack on a hotel in Kharkiv on January 10, including a foreign journalist.

Photo for illustration purposes