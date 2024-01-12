South Korea Is Very Interested In Evidence Of Cooperation Between DPRK And Russia - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea is very interested in evidence of cooperation between the DPRK and Russia.

Hanna Shelest, director of security programs at the Foreign Policy Council "Ukrainian Prism", said this on Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

"In December, we were in South Korea and discussed this issue with their military institutions and deputies. Before that, they were interested in Ukraine only in terms of humanitarian issues. But as soon as the information appeared that North Korea did start helping Russia, they became very interested in the evidence, they are already looking at and revising some of their policies," the expert noted.

She added that the statements of South Korean officials last week show that they understand the danger of such cooperation not only in the Ukrainian context, but also for other regions.

The expert noted that the law prohibits South Korea from directly transferring weapons to a country at war, but at the same time, they are looking for ways to help Ukraine.

"For example, they are transferring some American weapons back to the United States, knowing full well that they will go to us. But formally, they give it to the United States, not to Ukraine. This applies to shells. We also started talking about their technologies that could be very interesting for our manufacturers, such as drones. And also about their companies that can enter Ukraine. And purely subjectively, we realized that they do not reject these ideas, and at the same time are considering how to help us," Shelest said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Seoul warned that the DPRK could sell new ballistic missiles to Russia for the war against Ukraine.