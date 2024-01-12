Azerbaijani Ombudsman Talks Experience Of Covering Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Each observer,
serving as an employee of the Ombudsman's Office, provides the
Ombudsman with information every hour during the election day, said
Commissioner for Human Rights (ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, Trend reports.
The ombudsman made the statement during her speech at the round
table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens".
According to Aliyeva, the Ombudsman and her staff have regularly
monitored the presidential, parliamentary, and municipal elections,
as well as referendums held in Azerbaijan as independent observers
during the period of its activity and therefore have gained
sufficient experience in this area.
"Each observer, serving as an employee of the Ombudsman's
Office, provides the Ombudsman with information every one hour
during the election day, and the relevant information is promptly
reported to the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the public
through the media from the CEC's information center," she said.
In general, as a result of these observations, we would like to
note that many elections in the past were held in conditions of
high activity of the population, in a democratic, free,
transparent, fair, and disciplined manner, by the procedure
established by the legislation. The electoral rights of citizens
were ensured, and voters were provided with conditions related to
the realization of their electoral rights.
No cases of violations affecting the voting results,
interference of officials of any state bodies, representatives of
executive power and police were registered," Aliyeva added.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
