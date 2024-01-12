Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Polling Stations Set Countrywide For Upcoming Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has
established 6,319 polling stations in 125 electoral districts for
the upcoming presidential election, said the Secretary of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) Mikayil Rahimli during his speech
at the round table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of
citizens", Trend reports.
According to Rahimli, a total of 26 polling stations are located
in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian
occupation.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19
approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New
Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary
presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
