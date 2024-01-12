Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Polling Stations Set Countrywide For Upcoming Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Azerbaijan has established 6,319 polling stations in 125 electoral districts for the upcoming presidential election, said the Secretary of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mikayil Rahimli during his speech at the round table meeting on "Ensuring the electoral right of citizens", Trend reports.

According to Rahimli, a total of 26 polling stations are located in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

