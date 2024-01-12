Uzbekistan, UK Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 12. Uzbekistan's
Deputy Foreign Minister Muzaffar Madrakhimov held a meeting with
British Deputy Foreign Minister Leo Docherty on January 10,
Trend reports.
The sides exchanged views on the state and prospective
directions of deepening Uzbek-British dialog in
political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian and
other spheres, as well as discussed the schedule of upcoming joint
events.
Relations between Uzbekistan and the UK have been developing
intensively in recent years, and the mutually beneficial
partnership in all aspects of the agenda has been steadily
expanding. It was emphasized that economic diplomacy is regarded as
one of the key components of bilateral cooperation.
The deputy foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed
topical international and regional matters.
Earlier, Uzbekistan and the UK signed a joint road map on the
development of trade and investment ties.
The document was signed during the 27th meeting of the
Uzbek-British Trade and Industry Council (UBTIC) held in London.
The event was attended by the heads of trade ministries and
departments of the two countries, as well as industry associations
and banks.
