Azerbaijan Embraces New Era In Private Sector Dev't - President Of Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Confederation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The new stage in
the development of the private sector has begun as a result of
large-scale work carried out under the leadership of President
Ilham Aliyev, said President of the National Confederation of
Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad
Musayev, Trend reports.
Musayev made his statement during a conference titled
"State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy"
held in Baku.
"State-entrepreneurial relations are expanding, entrepreneurship
is being strengthened both in regions and large cities. Azerbaijani
entrepreneurs are also implementing a number of projects in foreign
countries. State support measures and the adoption of new laws
based on best practices increase the private sector's contribution
to economic development. Today, the realization of innovative and
priority projects within the framework of public-private
partnership increases the efficiency of the economy," he noted.
Will be updated
