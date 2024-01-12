               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Embraces New Era In Private Sector Dev't - President Of Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Confederation


1/12/2024 3:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The new stage in the development of the private sector has begun as a result of large-scale work carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.

Musayev made his statement during a conference titled "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

"State-entrepreneurial relations are expanding, entrepreneurship is being strengthened both in regions and large cities. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are also implementing a number of projects in foreign countries. State support measures and the adoption of new laws based on best practices increase the private sector's contribution to economic development. Today, the realization of innovative and priority projects within the framework of public-private partnership increases the efficiency of the economy," he noted.

Will be updated

MENAFN12012024000187011040ID1107712373

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search