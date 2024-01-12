Azerbaijan Embraces New Era In Private Sector Dev't - President Of Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Confederation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The new stage in the development of the private sector has begun as a result of large-scale work carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, said President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev, Trend reports.

Musayev made his statement during a conference titled "State-business partnership: the basis of a sustainable economy" held in Baku.

"State-entrepreneurial relations are expanding, entrepreneurship is being strengthened both in regions and large cities. Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are also implementing a number of projects in foreign countries. State support measures and the adoption of new laws based on best practices increase the private sector's contribution to economic development. Today, the realization of innovative and priority projects within the framework of public-private partnership increases the efficiency of the economy," he noted.

