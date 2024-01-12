Moocs Market To Grow By USD 36.16 Billion By 2027 North America Is Projected To Contribute 35% By 2027 - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MOOCs market is set to grow by USD 27.88 billion from 2023

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of

over 34.26% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in regional MOOCs.

The rise in regional MOOCs is driving the growth of the market.

Platforms like Coursera, Open edX, Udemy, Khan Academy, FutureLearn, Skillshare, LinkedIn Learning, Codecademy, and Udacity have revolutionized online learning. These MOOC platforms cater to diverse regional needs, improving

accessibility, and inclusivity. This growth reflects the broader paradigm shift towards online learning, emphasizing the significant role of MOOCs in reshaping education globally and enabling widespread knowledge acquisition.



The report on the MOOCs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.



MOOCs Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trend

The emerging trend in the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) market is due to the

widespread adoption of corporate training. With their versatility in virtual classrooms and integration into blended learning strategies, MOOCs facilitate microlearning and self-paced learning. This trend emphasizes the value of online certificates and distance education, leveraging educational technology and learning management systems (LMS). It signifies a transformative shift towards digital learning, reshaping the landscape of online education.

Challenge

The MOOCs market faces a significant challenge in low completion rates, impacting both academic courses and professional development. While promoting lifelong learning and remote learning to educational resources, this hurdle persists across diverse course catalogs and course providers. E-learning initiatives are affected by this trend, requiring strategies to enhance engagement and support learners through their educational journey to address this impediment in the MOOCs landscape.

MOOCs Market

2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The MOOCs market analysis includes Type, Subjects,

and Geography landscape. This study identifies the extensive application of MOOCs in corporate training, the growing prominence of gamification, and the analytical applications of MOOC data as some of the prime reasons driving the MOOC market growth during the next few years.

The xMOOCs

segment will contribute significantly to the growth of the market

during the forecast period. xMOOCs refer to extended MOOCs that are based on traditional university courses. Such MOOCs have a large number of students who can take university-level courses.

The MOOCs market covers the following areas:



MOOCs Market Sizing

MOOCs Market Forecast MOOCs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned



360training Inc.

Alison

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

edX LLC

Instructure Holdings Inc.

iTutorGroup Inc

iversity Learning Solutions GmbH

NIIT Ltd

Pearson Plc

SAP SE

Seek Ltd.

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

SkillShare Inc.

Telefonica SA

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. XuetangX

Company Offerings



360training Inc. -

The company offers MOOCs in job-oriented fields such as Meditech, HR, power and utility, insurance, and politics.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. -

The company offers MOOCs for K12 schools, tutoring centers, training offices, career enhancement centers, and colleges. Coursera Inc. -

The company offers various MOOCs such as business, communications, public art and pedagogy, and activism and social movements.

FAQs

What is driving the growth of the MOOCs market according to the report?

The rise in regional MOOCs and their application in corporate training.

What challenges are hindering the growth of the MOOCs market?

Persistent high drop-out rates, especially for technical courses.

What trends are influencing the MOOCs market growth?

Extensive use of MOOCs in corporate training, incorporating e-learning and adaptive learning methods.

How is the MOOCs market segmented?

Segmented by type (XMOOCs and CMOOCs), subjects (technology, science, business, arts), and geography.

Which region is a significant contributor to the MOOCs market?

North America, contributing 35%, driven by high demand for tech skills in the U.S. corporate workforce.

