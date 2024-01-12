Clear Vision Ahead: Analyzing The Current Trends In The Automotive Windshield Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Windshield Market by Position, and End Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive windshield or windscreen is the front or rear glass of the vehicle that offers visibility and safety to passengers & drivers. Modern windshields are composed of laminated glass consisting of two curved sheets of glass with a protective plastic layer laminated between them. Motorbike windshields are often made of high-impact acrylic plastic. The windscreen was initially designed to protect the occupants from sun, dust, radiations, and undesirable particles. The protective windscreen also provides comfort by maintaining the indoor temperature of the vehicle.

Furthermore, it provides a lot strength to the vehicle, preventing the roof from collapsing on the occupants, and protects passengers from crashes. The latest technological advancement has allowed manufacturers to use the windshield as a display, where all necessary data is shown directly on the windscreen. Many companies focus on recycling activities to reduce glass wastage and improve margin significantly. The automotive windshield market is directly related to the global production of vehicles. As a result, significant surge in sales & manufacturing, as well as the adoption of new technologies, enhanced the demand for the automotive windshield market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted every single industry across the globe. The shutdown of assembly plants and large-scale manufacturing interruptions has led to the decline in global demand for automobiles, affecting the windshield market. Many European regions experienced a varying impact of pandemic across the economically diverse countries. The lack of logistics services depreciated to maintain the regular connectivity & movement of various locations by road due to the restrictions of governments. The pandemic compelled the automotive industry to opt for alternate sources and prioritize import substitution. However, the market has registered a gradual and favorable recovery in the subsequent months with the increase in the sales of passenger cars, which leads to a rise in the demand for the automotive windshield market.

Top impacting Factors

.Rise in the production & sales of passenger cars, high demand in aftermarket, increase in disposable income of the middle-class population& technological innovations drive the automotive windshield market.

.However, high cost & lack of awareness of smart windshields, and price fluctuations of raw materials restrain the growth of the automotive windshield market.

.On the contrary, increase in usage of solar reflective glazing for windshields, use of electrochromic glass, and development of wiper-less & heated windshields boost the opportunities for the automotive windshield market.

The Automotive Windshield Market Trends are as Follows:

Development of Wiper-Less & Heated Windshields:

The automotive industry is a hotbed of innovation and technological advancements. A car windshield serves several benefits, such as preventing foreign particles from entering the vehicle, protecting the driver during accidents, and ensuring maximum visibility for the occupants. However, technology has pushed these traditional boundaries much more than just a protective barrier. Many cars such as Jaguar, Mercedes, and Land Rover have introduced heated windshields in the vehicles. These windshields can defrost & defog on own, making it ideal for people living in extreme winter areas. Furthermore, McLaren's wiper-less concept is still under progress since 2019. These windshields do not require wipers to clean the glass, as it can slide off any moisture that comes in contact with the surface. Thus, several driving trends in the advancement of windshields have led to remarkable growth in the automotive windshield industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

.This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive windshield market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive windshield market.

.The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the automotive windshield market.

.The report provides a detailed automotive windshield market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Automotive Windshield Market Research Report:

.Who are the leading market players active in the automotive windshield market?

.What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

.What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

.What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive windshield market?

.What are the future projections that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

.Vitro

.Fuyao Glass Industry

.Dura Automotive

.Guardian Industries

.Saint Gobain

.PPG Industries.

.Nippon Sheet Glass

.Asahi Glass

.Magna International

.Xinyi Glass

