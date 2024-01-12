Journey Of Jane Depicts Healing, Self-Discovery, Opportunity Arising After Overcoming Domestic Violence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Denise Cairns Portrays Young Girl's Coming of Age After Escaping Abuse

AUSTRALIA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the pages of her inspiring story, Denise Cairns tells the story of "Jane" , a brave young girl who survived domestic abuse and undergoes a coming of age journey that will change her life. This narrative shows how survivors of abuse and violence are not defined by their harrowing pasts or the mistreatments they endured, but that life has more in store for them, as they have the agency to write new chapters in their lives.According to the CDC, child abuse and neglect are serious public health problems. In the United States, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year, a statistic that is likely to be an underestimate because many cases are unreported. Additionally, in 2020, 1,750 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States. This is the sobering reality that Cairns addresses with her narrative, which shows the plight faced by a mistreated child. However, Jane is not a hapless victim, she is more than that and as she persists, she gains the agency to break free from her abusive environment and make a new future for herself.In a way, that next step can be frightening for survivors like Jane, because in a new and undefined stage of life, she faces a great unknown - one that is up to her to define. Readers will follow her as she reckons with her past and confronts a devastating secret that will change her forever. They will see her take a leap of faith and undergo the process of taking control of her own life. They will see if she will finally find a place that she can fit in, a place where she truly belongs."Life's full of challenges it's not about if you fail it's about trying until you succeed." Cairns says. With the story of "Jane" she raises awareness on the realities of domestic violence and abuse as well as the agency that survivors retain, the potentials that they can still achieve. "This story was inspired by my own wishes to leave Australia and discover where I belong."About the AuthorDenise Cairns was born in England and her family moved to Australia when she was two. She has a large family of seven children and eight grandchildren. Cairns has been on the Kate Delaney Radio Show to promote her work.

