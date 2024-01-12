Hotel Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 9.58 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hotel Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

The Comprehensive study on Hotel Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2023 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for Hotel.

Hotel Market is growing at a +9.58% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG),AccorHotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Choice Hotels International, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Hotel Group, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group (now part of Radisson Hotel Group),Starwood Hotels & Resorts (now part of Marriott International), Jinjiang International, NH Hotel Group, Meliá Hotels International, Minor International, OYO Hotels & Homes, Wyndham Destinations

Recent Development:

3 January 2024 – Marriott International, Inc., recently announced that it has signed an agreement with Beijing North Star Company Limited to open the third The Ritz-Carlton and the first Marriott Marquis Hotel in Beijing. Expected to open in 2026, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, North will provide its legendary service and elegant design to travelers in and abroad, while Beijing Marriott Marquis Hotel will deliver a perfect blend of heartfelt service and modern style at China National Convention Center Phase II, a large complex with hotels, retails, offices, leisure facilities, and spacious venues for high-level conferences, exhibitions, and events.

June 8, 2023 – Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced that as part of Hyatt's strategic collaboration with German hospitality company Lindner Hotels AG, properties of the brands 'Lindner Hotels & Resorts' and 'me and all hotels' are joining World of Hyatt as part of the JdV by Hyatt collection and will become fully bookable on hyatt throughout June 2023. The integration of the Lindner portfolio further bolsters Hyatt's transformative growth in the lifestyle space with the addition of an estimated 5,500 rooms.

Hotel Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Hotel Market Report

Hotel Market by Hotel Type

Business/Commercial Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Resort Hotels

Casino Hotels

Transit Hotels

Bed & Breakfast Hotels

Others

Hotel Market by Price Level

Luxury

Upscale

Midscale

Economy

Hotel Market by Distribution Channel

GDS

OTA

Direct Sales

CRS/Voice

Based on geography, the global market for Hotel and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

Europe will continue to have the largest share over the 2023–2030 prediction period. The area has seen a significant increase in occupancy rates and market growth as a result of the influx of foreign tourists. For example, the United Nations World Tourism Association has released figures indicating that 710 million foreign tourists visited Europe in 2018. Furthermore, the region's popular travel destinations, include Poznan, Poland; Geneva, Switzerland; and Budapest, Hungary Increasingly popular tourist destinations like Braga, Portugal, and others help to create momentum.

Strategic Points Covered in Hotel Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Hotel

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Hotel market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Hotel

Take a look at the full report with detailed TOC here:

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Hotel market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

