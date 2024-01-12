Greeting Cards Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 2 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Greeting Cards Market

The Exactitude Consultancy Greeting Cards Global Market Report – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

The Comprehensive study on Greeting Cards Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2023 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook.

Greeting Cards Market is growing at a +2% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Hallmark Cards, Inc., American Greetings Corporation, Papyrus, Carlton Cards, Archies Limited, Paperchase, Moonpig, Avanti Press, Clintons , NobleWorks Cards, Card Factory, Current Catalog, UNICEF

Recent Development:

November 16, 2023: AmericanGreetings kicks off the season of kindness and joy as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair. CLEVELAND - As the holiday spirit fills the halls of the historic Grand Central Terminal in New York City, AmericanGreetings is proud to help kick off the season of kindness and joy as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Grand Central Terminal Holiday Fair for the second consecutive year.

November 8, 2023: Hallmark is enhancing holiday traditions with new, seasonal products designed to evoke nostalgia and celebrate togetherness. With a wide variety of Keepsake Ornaments, greeting cards and gifts for everyone, Hallmark is adding merrier and more meaning to every celebration the season brings.

Greeting Cards Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the Greeting Cards Market Report

Greeting Cards market by Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

eCard

Traditional Card

Greeting Cards market by Distribution Channel, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

Online

Offline

Based on geography, the global market for Greeting Cards and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

North America accounted for the largest market in the Greeting Cards market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. A vast range of occasions, themes, and styles define the greeting card market in North America, which has historically been a vibrant and diverse sector of the economy. The market has a wide range of participants, from well-known greeting card manufacturers to independent designers and small enterprises. A major factor in the market's ongoing demand is the widespread use of greeting cards to express feelings on special occasions like birthdays, holidays, weddings, and other occasions. A noteworthy development in recent years has been the move toward greeting cards that are individualized and adaptable. The need for personalized designs and messages is being driven by consumers' growing desire for original and meaningful ways to express their emotions. Due to this trend, websites that let users design personalized cards have emerged, encouraging competition and creativity in the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Greeting Cards Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Greeting Cards

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the Greeting Cards market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Greeting Cards

Take a look at the full report with detailed TOC here:

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the Greeting Cards market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

