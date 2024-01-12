Courier, Express, And Parcel (CEP) Market Worth USD 733.88 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +6.18%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Overview

The Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market is projected to grow from USD 482.31 Billion in 2023 to USD 733.88 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2024 to 2030.

Services for courier, express, and parcel delivery (CEP) transport packages and papers to a wide range of clients, including businesses, government organizations, and retail establishments. It entails the transportation of diverse commodities and products across geographical boundaries via a variety of media, including land, sea, and air. When delivering non-palletized parcels, the service provider sets a fee that varies according on the weight and urgency of the shipment. Due to their cost-effectiveness, secure delivery alternatives, and package tracking services, courier, express, and parcel (CEP) service providers are currently becoming more and more popular worldwide.

The growth of the courier, express, and parcel markets is bolstered by factors including the expansion of trade agreements, the growth of the e-commerce sector, and the growing demand for expedited package delivery. However, obstacles that are anticipated to impede the expansion of the courier, express, and package industry include inadequate infrastructure, increased logistics costs, and a lack of manufacturer control over logistics services. Additionally, last-mile deliveries and technology developments in delivery services, together with logistics automation, open up new markets for the major players in the industry.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Aramex PJSC, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, La Poste SA, Pos Malaysia Berhad, Poste Italiane SpA., PostNL NV, Courier Express, Qantas Courier Limited, Royal Mail Group Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., SG Holdings Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Transport Co., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Nippon Express, Seino Transportation, Delhivery, The Courier Guy and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

12 October 2023 – Courier Express partnered with Penn State DuBois on endangered species series. Endangered species are organisms that are very likely to become extinct in the near future. Most causes for endangerment are human induced.

3 January 2024 – FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, teamed up with Gaius Automotive Inc. to introduce the commercial electric tricycle“Rapide 3” into its pick-up and delivery fleet in Taiwan. This innovative vehicle is designed to enhance service efficiency with its high load capacity, agile mobility, and extended range. The adoption of Rapide 3 underscores the FedEx commitment to more sustainable logistics solutions.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market. The major and emerging players of the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) market

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by Mode of Transportation

Railways

Airways

Roadways

Waterways

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by Business

B2B

B2C

C2C

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by Destination

Domestic

International

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market by End User

Services

Wholesale and Retail

Manufacturing

Construction and Utilities

Primary Industries

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

In 2022, APAC is predicted to account for 40% of the increase. Due to their abundance of suppliers and increasing internet usage, APAC nations including South Korea, Japan, China, and Australia have enormous development potential. For instance, in 2022, the percentage of people using the Internet in South Korea, Japan, China, and Australia was 96%, 85%, 54%, and 87%, respectively. The regional market will also be driven by factors such as increased urbanization rates and rising disposable consumer income. One of the main things' businesses are concentrating on that appeals to customers is quality improvements. Growing commerce is anticipated to significantly increase demand for the local courier, express, and package sector and offer enormous development opportunity for vendors, particularly in China, Thailand, and Vietnam.

One of the world's emerging hotspots, Southeast Asia draws investors from all around the world. It is anticipated that e-commerce will expand in the area during the next several years. The increase in FMCG contract manufacturing in developing countries will have a significant effect on the expansion of package, courier, and express services within the next years. In Europe, Russia (up 11% in revenue and 9% in volume) and Turkey (up 19% in revenue and 5% in volume) are the emerging markets with the strongest relative growth, while starting from a lower base. Germany (increased 6% in revenue and volume), the UK (up 4% in revenue and 6% in volume), and France (up 4% in revenue and 5% in volume) were the best performers among mature markets.

