Sri Lanka's People's Bank Bags Six Prestigious Awards At The Global Business Review Magazine Awards 2023

People's Bank - Chairman - Mr. Sujeewa Rajapakse & CEO Mr. Clive Fonseka

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sri Lanka's one of the premiere commercial banks People's Bank won six prestigious awards at the Global Business Review Magazine Awards Program 2023. Established in 1961, the bank has been providing exceptional services to its huge number of customers and is known for its unparalleled contribution to the national economy. Offering retail and corporate banking services, the state-owned bank is headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In terms of loans, deposits, and assets, it's one of the largest banking solution providers all over the nation. Moreover, with 743 local branches, the bank has received excellent customer ratings in providing prompt financial support besides boasting a huge reputation among stakeholders.The award-winning categories are:Banking Chairman Of The Year Sri Lanka 2023 - Mr Sujeewa RajapakseBanking Service Provider Of The Year Sri Lanka 2023Best Consumer Digital Bank Sri Lanka 2023Best Digital Wallet App Sri Lanka 2023 – PeoplePayMost Development Bank Sri Lanka 2023Most Sustainable Bank Sri Lanka 2023.Commenting on People's Bank winning the awards, the Chief Editor of Global Business Review Magazine said,“People's Bank is consistently proving to be the best bank in Sri Lanka considering every aspect, be it customer support, digital banking, or economic development. Not only within the nation but also globally, they have carved a niche for themselves in the world of banking and finance. They have come up with a unique digital wallet called PeoplePay. It's a global payroll partner now available in more than 130 countries. So, it's no wonder that they have stood out to be the best in six prestigious categories this year and bagged the awards. Not often do we get a chance to honor a brand with more than two or three categories but the bank has kindled our team of juries. This is an absolutely incredible achievement and we congratulate the whole team.”Commenting on winning the awards, People's Bank Chairman - Mr Sujeewa Rajapakse said,“This huge achievement is a testimony of our consistency in assisting the nation and its people towards financial success beyond our own profit motifs. Our efforts in curbing the economic crisis during the pandemic and bringing back normalcy in the country's economy have shown amazing results. We are honored to receive these six awards from the Global Business Review Magazine, a great platform for encouraging global talents. I dedicate these awards to our stakeholders and every staff member of People's Bank. Without their hard work and immense support, this success wouldn't have been possible.”About Global Business Review Magazine :Global Business Review Magazine ( ) – This is an online print magazine providing the latest news and updates on various industries such as finance, banking, technology, healthcare, and more. The purpose of the magazine is to inform all tech-savvy readers from across the globe about the advancements in diverse industries. The magazine is updated on a regular basis with relevant features, news, interviews, commentaries, analyses, snippets, etc. to enrich a niche audience. It organizes the Global Business Review Magazine Awards every year to celebrate the success of global brands that have shown outstanding performance in their industries.

