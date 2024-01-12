Youth Day Special

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANSlife) The fashion scene in India has completely transformed with youth of the country indulging in fashion like never before. They pick styles and are comfortable with breaking norms and creating trends. These young trendsetters are rewriting the fashion rulebook and bringing in a breath of fresh air. It's not just about looking good; it's their way of expressing who they are and who they want to be.

This Youth Day, Sean Ashby, Founder and MD of aussieBum, a premium innerwear brand shares with IANSlife how Indian youth can go all out and take fashion to the next level!

Having Fun with Bold Colours and Prints

Life's too short for boring clothes, right? Indian streets are buzzing with an explosion of colours and patterns, thanks to the young fashion enthusiasts. They're turning heads with neon pinks, electric blues, and everything bold. It's like witnessing a festival of hues, where dressing up is about joy and celebrating diversity. From quirky printed shirts to vivid dresses, every outfit tells a vibrant story. Remember, you're the artist and your wardrobe is your palette. You own the brush, and can paint it in anyway you like!

Newer Fabrics on the block

The fabric revolution is here, and it's eco-chic! The new-age fashionistas are embracing materials like bamboo, hemp, and recycled fabrics. While the youth want to make a fashion statement, they want to do so keeping their carbon footprint in check. Thus, this shift isn't just about style; it's about sustainability and social responsibility too. Fabrics like Modal, Bamboo-Fibre are not only trendy but also conscious of the long-term impact on the planet. So, next time you're out shopping, remember, your fabric choice should be mindful and considerate as it will help decide the health of the planet.

It's about feeling good inside out

Innerwear is stepping out of the shadows into the spotlight. It's no longer just an afterthought but a key piece of your wardrobe. The youth are choosing innerwear that's comfortable, stylish, and bold. It's about feeling good inside out. So, embrace those funky boxers, or sporty briefs and innerwear. Your innerwear is your secret armour – choose the foundation right!

Wearing confidence and individuality

In today's fashion scene, confidence is the best accessory. Young Indians are crafting their unique style narratives, where every outfit is a bold declaration of self-expression. It's not about what's in; it's about what makes you feel like you. So, mix those prints, clash those colours, and wear what makes you, well, YOU! Remember, fashion is about being unapologetically yourself.

Comfort is the key

If it's not comfortable, why it should be in your wardrobe? That's the mantra of the new-age fashion gurus. The trend is all about chic yet comfy clothes that you can live in. And hey, this comfort-first rule applies to innerwear too. Because let's be real, comfort is the secret ingredient to being effortlessly stylish.

So, there you have it - the bold and beautiful world of fashion, as led by its dynamic youth. It's a mix of tradition and modernity, comfort and style, sustainability and function. It's not just about the clothes; it's about making a statement, being true to yourself, and rocking it with confidence.

