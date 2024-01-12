Virat Kohli Gives An Exclusive Walkthrough Of Luxurious Avās Living Home In Alibaug

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANSlife) A household name in the world of sports and a resident of Avās Living in Alibaug, Virat Kohli gives an intimate glimpse into an opulent and thoughtfully designed Avās Living residence, showcasing the seamless fusion of elegance, wellness, and comfort. Appointed as the Wellness Ambassador of India's first and one-of-a-kind ultra-luxury wellness community, Virat Kohli walked through the various facets of the custom home at Avās Living sharing insights into the inspiration behind the design and allure of Alibaug as the chosen location.

Virat Kohli expressed his enthusiasm stating,“I am thrilled to share this invigorating space that represents my commitment to well-being and mindful living. It's not just a home, it's a sanctuary where I find balance and rejuvenation away from the cricket field. This makes for a perfect weekend that involves escaping to a tranquil location, indulging in a favourite hobby or spending quality time with loved ones.”

The ace athlete's second home at Avās Living is a testament to architectural brilliance and balanced lifestyle. It reflects his unique style and taste, harmonising luxury with wellness principles. Designed by SAOTA Architects, the home is a holistic amalgamation of a great living space with dedicated areas for fitness, relaxation, and rejuvenation curated to enhance one's overall wellbeing.

Nestled in the picturesque town of Alibaug, Avās Living serves as an extension of Avās Wellness specialised in crafting unique, tailor made homes in collaboration with renowned global architects and interior designers. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these residences are designed to meet the conceivable desire of discerning homeowners, whether it's a cutting edge gym, a state-of-the-art entertainment space, or on-site sports facilities. The aesthetic elements of these homes are uniquely customised to mirror the owner's distinct tastes and preferences, setting new standards for luxury living.

A sanctuary for the senses, Avās Living echoes a transformative experience that seamlessly blends sophistication, design, wellness, and sustainable living. The property addresses the core function of design and architecture which intrinsically connects well-being into living environments. Following a biophilic design philosophy, Avās Living incorporates technology to make the villas modern homes ensuring optimum air quality, water quality and other elements to improve health, sleep, and mood. Being within a gated community, Avās Living fosters a profound sense of belonging and security, truly making it an ideal haven for its residents.

“Each home at Avās Living is a unique masterpiece, reflecting the individuality of its owner. Every element is carefully crafted to nurture the physical, mental, and spiritual well-being of residents. Avās Living is a gated community that boasts extravagant amenities, personalised spaces, and cutting-edge technology to enhance every facet of daily living. We're honoured to have had the opportunity to create a second home for Virat Kohli where every detail is crafted with precision to resonate his unique lifestyle and personality,” said Aditya Kilachand, Founder and CEO of Avās Living.

