Qatar Seek Asian Cup Encore, Ready For Lebanon Opener

Doha, Qatar: Hassan Al Haydos lifting the Asian Cup trophy four years ago was unarguably Qatar's finest moment in their football history. The memories of their maiden crown are still fresh as Al Annabi begin their title defence seeking a repeat of their glorious triumph.

The hosts take on Lebanon in the opening match of the tournament at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium today looking for a strong start to the tournament in front of home fans.

Featuring in the Asian Cup as the most capped player with 175 appearances, Al Haydos admitted pressure of expectations will be there on his side but he hoped it can be used as the strength.



“The 2019 generation raised our levels and ambitions. We are always required to win in any game and championship we partake in. But challenges are part of football and I hope we can deal with this stress and pressure in a positive manner,” the 33-year-old forward told a pre-match press conference yesterday.

Al Haydos said featuring in the Asian Cup as hosts has put an added responsibility on the players to do well in the tournament.

“We are playing the Asian Cup as title holders and in our own home, so we have to perform and show to the fans that we mean business. For us as players, we need the fans more than ever from the first minute to the end of the game. I hope that we can get as many points as possible to get to the next round,” said the Al Sadd star, who also played in 2015 and 2011 Asian Cup editions.

In Group A, Qatar will also meet Tajikistan and China with Al Haydos describing it as“a relatively good group where all the teams have very similar levels.”

Coach Lopez targets final

Qatar also started their 2019 campaign against Lebanon, beating them 2-0 with Bassam Al Rawi and Almoez Ali scoring the goals.

The duo was also included in the current Al Annabi squad that also comprises several other players including playmaker Akram Afif and goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb, who was part of the triumphant side in 2019.



The team is under longtime Al Wakrah coach Marquez Lopez, who replaced Portuguese veteran Carlos Queiroz last month. Qatar's main Asian Cup preparations were held under the supervision of Queiroz with Lopez starting his stint on December 24.

Despite getting the short time for preparations, the Spaniard was satisfied with team's readiness saying the target is to reach the final.

“We have undergone extensive preparation and certainly, it's not an easy task especially with the limited time available,” Lopez said yesterday.

“I am familiar with the players and their title ambitions. Working under pressure is something I've grown accustomed to over the years and it doesn't faze me much.”

“Leading a team that clinched the 2019 Asian Cup is an honour. When entering a competition, the ultimate goal is to reach the final. My players are well aware of my approach as head coach and our aim remains the same since the day I took over this role. The 2019 title provides us with an advantage, offering an additional positive to strive for – lifting the trophy once again,” the 62-year-old added.

“My primary philosophy revolves around attacking style, a principle I honed during my time at QSL side Al Wakrah. We must be bold, create chances and secure victories while maintaining that essential equilibrium.”



Lebanon hope to make history

Qatar have never lost to Lebanon winning five and drawing a match against the West Asian opponents in their previous six matches.

But Lebanon coach Miodrag Radulovic was hopeful of earning first victory over Qatar.

“Our goal is to fight for each point to advance to the next round. We have the potential, and I am optimistic about our chances. Tomorrow, we need to be psychologically prepared from the start. My message to the players is that we are playing for the three points,” he told reporters yesterday.

Lebanon have not reached the knockout stage in their last two outings with Radulovic saying the team has a good chance of advancing to the Round of 16.



“There are no easy games, but we have analysed all the teams, and they all possess good potential. We believe we have a chance. We are stronger as a group now, and we are ready to take on any team.”

Lebanon captain Hassan Maatouk echoed his coach's view.

“We are focused and we are not going to spare any effort despite being in a difficult group. Our game against Qatar is the most important game for us because they are a big team and we will try to produce the best result possible,” he said.

“Playing at Lusail (Stadium) will be a great experience and we have to embrace that, it gives us great motivation to do well as we are truly considering qualifying for the next round which will be a first for Lebanon,” the 36-year-old added.

The match will kick off at 7pm after the opening ceremony which will get underway at 5pm.