The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Encourages Collaboration In Higher Education With Friendly Countries In Asia And Africa

In an effort to strengthen collaboration in higher education and research, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs collaborated with Universitas Padjajaran (Unpad) to organise the Ambassadors' Afternoon Tea at Universitas Padjajaran in Bandung on Monday (01/08).

The event was attended by eleven Ambassadors and

Charge D'Affaires​

from friendly countries in Southeast Asia, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Led by Unpad's Vice Chancellor, Prof. Arief Kartasasmita, the discussion focused on exploring new opportunities for cooperation.

Ambassador Dindin Wahyudin, Expert Staff for Economic Diplomacy for the Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation based on the Bandung Spirit and South-South cooperation. The meeting is expected to open possibilities for workable partnerships in higher education and research between Asia and Africa as two dynamic regions.

Meanwhile, Prof. Arief Kartasasmita explained the

Unpad Going Global

program as a gateway to joint initiatives for student exchange, shared supervision, joint degree programs, and international research.

Ambassadors also shared their perspectives based on the interests of their respective countries. The Mozambican Ambassador highlighted the growing interest of African students in information technology. Tunisia expressed interest in pharmaceutical scholarships, Nigeria focused on agricultural partnerships, and Tanzania and Kenya showed interest in marine science and geological engineering. The Education Attaché from Malaysia hoped for an expansion of collaboration in joint postgraduate degree programs with universities in Malaysia.

Moving forward, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and

Universitas Padjajaran​ are committed to organising follow-up activities to build on the collaborative momentum generated during this session. The Ministry stands ready to facilitate and enhance collaboration in higher education and research between Indonesian universities and friendly nations.



