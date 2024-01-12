AAC's Smart Car Super-Sensing Solutions Unveiled At CES 2024, Accelerating Multimodal Interaction In Smart Cockpits

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the era of "AI for All," the world's largest consumer electronics and technology exhibition, CES 2024, has opened. The digitized world constructed by AI is revolutionizing every industry, including smart automobiles, which are a crucial component of this exhibition. As a leader in perceptual experiences, AAC leverages its 30 years of global expertise in the development and production of micro-devices for consumer electronics, playing a significant supporting role in the wave of automotive intelligence. At CES, AAC introduced an integrated, all-encompassing, precise, real-time, and immersive full-stack in-car solution, accelerating the future development of intelligent cockpit multimodal interaction.

In the realm of micro-speakers, AAC has dedicated 30 years to accumulate substantial technical expertise and development experience. Applying its knowledge from the consumer electronics sector to smart automobiles, AAC not only achieves industry-leading small size and high performance of micro-speakers but also offers flexible arrangement based on cabin size. This supports the upgrade of true multi-channel in-car audio experiences, delivering comprehensive innovation with immersive, enveloping, and multi-dimensional sensations. This transformation enhances the in-car audio-visual entertainment experience, creating a more immersive ambiance.

The booth of PSS (a provider of car audio system solutions), showcased the car-specific ultra-slim speaker USS 3060. This speaker, with a size significantly smaller than traditional speakers, breaks through physical layout limitations, being able to easily fit into tight spaces such as headrests, dashboard corners, A/B/C pillars, and roof linings. It achieves a compact size, powerful output, and excellent sound quality. Additionally, AAC introduced the vibration-free woofer VFW 160, which utilizes a balanced dual-coil design to achieve self-cancellation of vibrations, minimizing door resonance and sound leakage. It maximizes the reduction of adverse effects on vehicle NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) during low-frequency speaker playback. The flat carbon fiber dome and neodymium iron boron dual magnetic circuit maximizes the use of vibrational stroke space, achieving gains in performance. VFW 160 has a thin profile with high space utilization, offering flexible mounting options. The compact size allows for easy design of independent rear cavity boxes, accommodating sound field placement in confined spaces within vehicles. Combined with AAC's meticulous tuning and signal processing, its performance is optimized when synchronized with rear subwoofers, creating a more immersive and powerful low-frequency sound field. At the PSS booth, AAC's amplifier products were also showcased, including the newly developed 20-channel amplifier. This amplifier features a lightweight design, powerful heat dissipation, and rapid response. With superior performance indicators, it can achieve a maximum of 2000MIP. Additionally, it supports multiple sound algorithms, effectively elevating the car audio experience.

Beyond the flexible and versatile audio system, AAC has horizontally integrated modules such as haptics, voice collection, and perceptual interaction. This further enriches proactive perception applications in vehicles and reduces the burden of human-machine interaction. In the haptics module, AAC showcased an automotive LRA (linear resonant actuator) as well as an automotive haptic button bar demo. These, in conjunction with switches, panels, screens, and other devices in smart cabins, provide customized vibration feedback, enhancing the realism and immersion of virtual digital interactions. AAC can also compensate for the limitations of visual and auditory perception in certain environments by offering haptic feedback effects aligned with ergonomic experiences based on customer needs. In the event of collisions, deviations, or friction in the vehicle, timely and accurate haptic feedback is provided to the driver and passengers.

In the voice collection module, AAC showcased various module-form products, including a 4-microphone array, an eCall microphone module, a waterproof microphone module, and a RANC (road active noise control) vibration sensor module. These excellent products address voice interaction needs in scenarios such as zoned calls, voice commands, automatic noise cancellation and emergency vehicle monitoring, and cover most automotive voice application scenarios to ensure that drivers enjoy the best possible voice experience. Moreover, AAC's automotive microphones meet the stringent AEC-Q103-003 standard for MEMS microphones by the International Automotive Electronics Council. This means that these products can handle high temperatures, perform exceptionally well, and maintain a low noise level. In the perceptual interaction module, AAC's MEMS inertial module and chip products were displayed. They cover 20+ automotive application scenarios, providing a full-stack solution with automotive-grade and functional safety level capabilities.

In the era of "AI for All," intelligent vehicles are confronted with the challenge of achieving a personalized experience for every individual and proactive emotional multimodal interaction, all centered around the human. As a leader in perceptual experiences, AAC will continue to focus on sensory technology, creating an intelligent automotive super-perception solution across multiple dimensions such as sound, light, touch, vibration, and perception components and actuators. AAC's aim is to deliver a superior intelligent cockpit and driving experience for both customers and consumers.

SOURCE AAC Technologies