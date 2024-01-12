Defense IT Spending Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 124.69 Billion By 2030 At 4.70% CAGR:Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Defense IT Spending Market

Discover the Latest Market Trends and Insights on Special Purpose defense IT spending Market 2024!!

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global defense IT spending market is anticipated to grow from USD 90.41 Billion in 2023 to USD 124.69 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.70 % during the forecast period.

A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled“Global defense IT spending Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030” is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory. The report offers insights into prominent companies operating in the industry, newcomers to the market, supply chain innovations, financial considerations, noteworthy industry events, technological advancements, and forthcoming strategies, including mergers and acquisitions. To present readers with a holistic perspective of the market, the report categorizes the global defense IT spending market based on criteria such as type, applications, distribution channels, geography, and more.

For Detailed Information of the Market, Download PDF Sample Report:

#request-a-sample

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The defense IT spending market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to defense IT spending market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the defense IT spending Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Lockheed Martin,Boeing,Raytheon Technologies,Northrop Grumman,General Dynamics,Leonardo DRS,Thales Group,L3Harris Technologies,Airbus Defence and Space,BAE Systems,CACI International,SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation),Huntington Ingalls Industries,Rheinmetall,IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries),Navistar Defense,General Electric,Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE),Microsoft,Amazon Web Services (AWS) among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

November 17, 2023: Derco, a Lockheed Martin Company, signed an agreement with Aerostar S.A. to repair landing gear, wheels and brakes in support of the Romanian Air Force F-16 fleet, reducing lead times and improving logistics for mission readiness.

12 December 2023: Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Avolon revealed that the Irish-based leasing company plans to acquire an additional 40 737-8 aircraft, aiming to broaden its 737 MAX portfolio, which includes both 737-8 and 737-10 variants, to surpass 110 jets. This decision follows Avolon's earlier order for 40 737-8s in June.

defense IT spending Market Segmentation:

Defense IT Spending Market by Product Type

Services

Hardware

Software

Defense IT Spending Market by Forces

Defense Forces

Civilian Forces

Defense IT Spending Market by Application

IT infrastructure

Cybersecurity

Defense Cloud Computing

Data Analytics

IT Application

Logistics & Asset Management

Others

Explore Full Report With Table of Contents:

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

North America accounted for the largest market in the defense IT spending market. North America accounted for 37 % market share of the global market value. North America asserts its dominance in the defense IT spending market, wielding substantial influence in shaping the realms of military technology and cybersecurity. The region's preeminence in defense IT spending is grounded in several factors, prominently the substantial defense budgets allocated by key nations such as the United States and Canada. The U.S., with the world's largest defense budget, directs significant financial resources toward advanced IT solutions, robust cybersecurity measures, and the development of cutting-edge military technologies. This unwavering commitment positions North America as a primary contributor to the global landscape of defense IT expenditures.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

- Detailed overview of defense IT spending market

- Changing market dynamics of the industry

- In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent industry trends and developments

- Competitive landscape of defense IT spending market

- Strategies of key players and product offerings

- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

- A neutral perspective towards defense IT spending market performance

- Market player's information to sustain and enhance their footprint

Key Benefits:

⏩ This study gives a detailed analysis of drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges limiting the market expansion of defense IT spending market.

⏩ A descriptive analysis of demand-supply gap, estimation and forecast in the global defense IT spending market.

⏩ Porter's five forces model gives an in-depth analysis of buyers and suppliers, threats of new entrants & substitutes and competition amongst the key market players.

⏩ By understanding the value chain analysis, the stakeholders can get a clear and detailed picture of this defense IT spending Market.

Following are some of the Most Important Questions that are Answered in this Report:

➟ What are the key regulatory frameworks governing significant sectors within the defense IT spending Market?

➟ Which technological advancements are exerting the most significant influence on the projected growth of the global defense IT spending Market?

➟ Who are the leading global enterprises currently exerting significant control over the majority of the defense IT spending Market?

➟ What primary business models are typically employed by the major companies in this market?

➟ What are the pivotal factors expected to impact the global expansion of the defense IT spending Market?

➟ How do major companies operating in the global defense IT spending Market space incorporate crucial strategies?

➟ What are the existing revenue contributions of various product categories in the global defense IT spending Market, and what changes are anticipated in this regard?

Why Choose Exactitude Consultancy's Market Report?

Unbiased conclusions and market insights.

24×7 customer service available to address client queries.

Highly efficient and experienced team of analysts striving to create top-quality reports.

Our reports have facilitated the growth of over 500 companies.

The systematic and methodical market research process.

Recommended Readings:

3D Radar Market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval), Range (Short Range (up to 75 Km), Medium Range (75-150Km), Long Range (more than 150Km)), Frequency Band (L Band, C/S/X Band, E/F Band, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029.

Military 3D Printing Market By Offering (Printer, Material, Software, Service) By Process (Binder Jetting, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Material Jetting, Powder Bed, Fusion, Vat Photopolymerization, and Sheet Lamination), By Application (Functional Part Manufacturing, Tooling, and Prototyping), By Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, and Space), By Technology (Fuse Deposition Modeling, Stereolithography, Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Selective Laser Sintering) And Region, Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2029

Military Wearables Market by Technology (Communication & Computing, Connectivity, Navigation, Vision & Surveillance, Exoskeleton, Monitoring, Power & Energy Management and Smart Textiles), End User (Land Forces, Airborne Forces and Naval Forces), and Wearable Type (Headwear, Eyewear, Wristwear, Bodywear and Hearables), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029.

Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Software Market by Component (Platform, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (BFSI, Healthcare, It & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others) and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029.

Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market by Solution (Systems and Services), Vertical (Homeland Security and Emergency Management), Technology (Facial Recognition Cameras, Thermal Imaging Technology, AI-based Solutions, C2 Solutions, Blockchain Solutions, Others), End-Use (Cybersecurity, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering, Critical Infrastructure Security, Risk and Emergency Services, Border Security, Cbrne Security) and by Region Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029.

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Connect Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+ +1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn