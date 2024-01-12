Golf Tourism Market Sets New Record, Projected At USD 24.48 Billion By 2030 At 5.85% CAGR: Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Golf Tourism Market

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global golf tourism market is expected to grow from USD 36.44 Billion in 2023 to USD 24.48 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.85 % during the forecast period.

The global golf tourism market is expected to grow from USD 36.44 Billion in 2023 to USD 24.48 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.85 % during the forecast period. A comprehensive examination of the recently released research report from Exactitude Consultancy, titled"Global Golf Tourism Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2030" is presented. This study encompasses essential insights into the target market, including projections regarding potential revenue, customer demands, regional assessments, and the principal elements poised to influence the market's future trajectory.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Competitive Landscape

The Golf Tourism market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to Golf Tourism market.

Leading Key players included in this Report are:

Major players in the Golf Tourism Market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research are: Golf Asian Co. Ltd,PerryGolf,Carr Golf,Troon Golf,Premier Golf,Your Golf Travel,com,Classic Golf Tours,Golfasian,Carr Golf Travel,Haversham & Baker,Golf Plaisir,The Kapalua Villas,Pacific Golf,Ascot Golf Tours,travel,International Golf Adventures,Hidden Links,Golf Holidays Direct,Kalos Golf among other domestic.

Recent Developments:

April 24, 2021– GolfersGlobe, Denmark's leading golf travel portal, announced the year 2021“Race to Thailand” tournament series presented by GolfersGlobe. The tournament series will be held in conjunction with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thai Airways, Golf Experten and ClassicGolf. Golfasian, Thailand's largest inbound golf tour operator, is pleased to be the event sponsor for the Thailand golf activities as well as the official travel partner working closely with ClassicGolf bringing Danish golfers to Thailand, one of Asia's top golfing destination.

April 22: Asian Tour Destinations welcomed two new partners to the fold with Golfasian and the Wall Street Journal+ (WSJ+) becoming part of the exclusive network of golf clubs, with direct ties to the Asian Tour.

Golf Tourism Market Segmentation:

Golf Tourism Market by Type

Domestic

International

Golf Tourism Market by Service Type

Personal Tours

Professional Tours

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The North America region dominates the golf tourism market with more than 35% of the revenue share by 2022. The golf tourism market in North America has undeniably asserted its dominance, propelled by a synergy of factors that collectively foster a flourishing industry. Specifically, the United States stands out with its expansive and varied array of golf courses, ranging from renowned championship layouts to scenic resort destinations.

Beyond the sport itself, golf tourism in North America offers a comprehensive experience, as numerous resorts provide top-tier accommodations, spa amenities, and diverse recreational activities. The attractiveness of North American golf destinations is further elevated by the hosting of prestigious tournaments such as The Masters and the U.S. Open, drawing a global audience. The region's commitment to technological innovation, adept digital marketing strategies, and the incorporation of sustainable practices also contribute significantly to maintaining its preeminent position in the golf tourism market. Additionally, North America's accessibility and well-established infrastructure enhance the convenience of travel for golf enthusiasts, solidifying the region's standing as a key player in the industry.

