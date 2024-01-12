Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Worth USD 4.28 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market

Chemical Mechanical Planarization Slurry Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application & by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“Exactitude Consultancy That Adds Flavour To Your Success”

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Overview

The Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market is projected to grow from USD 2.50 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.28 Billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2030.

A key element in the semiconductor manufacturing process, Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry is essential to getting the desired level of smoothness and flatness in silicon wafers. During the semiconductor fabrication process, the surfaces of integrated circuits (ICs) are polished and leveled using the CMP technique. A slurry-a blend of chemicals, abrasive particles, and a carrier fluid-is used in this process. This slurry is simultaneously applied to the wafer's surface, causing mechanical and chemical reactions. While the chemicals in the slurry support chemical reactions that aid in the planarization process, the abrasive particles help remove excess material.

Because it directly affects the accuracy and efficiency of semiconductor manufacturing, the CMP slurry market is a crucial component of the larger semiconductor industry. The ongoing developments in semiconductor technology, where smaller and more complex designs call for ever-more-accurate planarization, are the driving force behind the demand for CMP slurries. The significance of CMP slurries in attaining the intended surface quality becomes even more apparent as the semiconductor industry works to improve the functionality and performance of electronic devices. CMP slurries are used in data storage, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), optics, and semiconductors, among other industries. The market for CMP slurry has grown and changed over time due in part to the development of new materials and the need for finer polishing in these industries. In general, the market for CMP slurry is a vital and dynamic part of the semiconductor supply chain that is essential to the manufacturing of dependable and high-performing electronic products.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Report @

#request-a-sample

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Dow Electronic Materials (DowDuPont), Fujimi Incorporated, Saint-Gobain Abrasives, Applied Materials, Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, Ecolab Inc., Entegris, Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., BASF SE, Micron Technology, Inc., 3M, Ferro Corporation, NexPlanar Corporation, FUJIFILM Planar Solutions, IDEX Corporation, Ace Nanochem Co., Ltd., SUNICHEM Corporation, WEC Group and other Prominent players.

Recent Developments:

September 18, 2023: Ecolab, a global sustainability leader offering water solutions and services, today announced findings from the inaugural Ecolab WatermarkTM Study. The global consumer research examined the state of water stewardship through water's importance, usage, connection to climate and responsibility among key consumer populations around the world. By 2030, the planet is set to face a 56% water deficit, according to the World Resources Institute, and 1.6 billion people will lack safely managed drinking water, according to the United Nations. It's amid this pressing water crisis that Ecolab developed the Ecolab Watermark Study to identify trends, help educate and generate action across industry stakeholders, specifically those in Asia/Pacific, China, Europe, India/Middle East/Africa (IMEA), Latin America and the United States.

December 08, 2023: launched two caustic soda products – Caustic DEC and TRACELIGHTTM DEC, part of Dow's DecarbiaTM portfolio of reduced-carbon solutions, with up to 90% lower carbon dioxide*. Powered by renewable energy, this electrolysis production process helps lower our customers` Scope 3 emissions, thereby supporting their sustainability goals while maintaining the same product quality. The electrolysis process is also certified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS auditing program using a mass balance approach.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market. The major and emerging players of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market by Product Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Aluminum oxide

Ceramic

Cerium oxide

Silica

Others

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Silicon Wafers

Optical Substrates

Disk-drive Components

Other Microelectronic Surfaces

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry Market Regional Analysis/Insights

North America accounted for the largest market in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The global market for Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) slurry is dominated by North America, which holds a prominent position in the semiconductor industry. Technology breakthroughs, a strong concentration of semiconductor manufacturing facilities, and a strong demand for cutting-edge electronics define the region. Due to ongoing innovation and the widespread use of CMP technology in semiconductor fabrication processes, North America is anticipated to experience consistent growth in the CMP slurry market. For instance, the CMP slurry market in North America is significantly influenced by the semiconductor industry in the United States. The need for high-performance CMP slurries is fueled in part by significant semiconductor suppliers and manufacturers as well as by their R&D efforts.

The demand for advanced CMP slurries in North America has been driven by the growing need for smaller and more powerful semiconductor devices. These slurries are essential to obtaining the precise and desired surface planarity needed for integrated circuit manufacturing. The market for CMP slurry is anticipated to grow as the semiconductor industry develops and adopts newer technologies in order to meet the ever-tougher demands for performance improvement and device miniaturization. The market dynamics of CMP slurries in North America are impacted by various factors, including investments made in research and development, partnerships between semiconductor companies and material suppliers, and the general state of the economy. Furthermore, sustainability and environmental factors are gaining traction in the semiconductor manufacturing process, which may have an effect on the selection and advancement of CMP slurries.

For More Information or Query, Visit @

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution for driving your business growth”

Here's how Exactitude Consultancy helps the stakeholders and CXOs through the reports:

Inculcation and Evaluation of Strategic Collaborations: The researchers analyse recent strategic activities like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.

Perfect Market Size Estimations: The report analyses the demographics, growth potential, and capability of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market through the forecast period.

This factor leads to the estimation of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market size and also provides an outline about how the market will retrieve growth during the assessment period.

Investment Research: The report focuses on the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities across a particular Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market that will help the stakeholders to be aware of the current investment scenario across the market.

What is new in 2024?

- Major developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts.

- Addition/refinement in segmentation–Increase in depth or width of segmentation of the market.

- Coverage of new market players and change in the market share of existing players of the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market.

- Updated financial information and product portfolios of players operating in the Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market.

- Updated market developments of the profiled players.

- Any new data points/analysis (frameworks) which was not present in the previous version of the report

The new edition of the report consists of trends/disruptions on customer's business, tariff and regulatory landscape, pricing analysis, and a market ecosystem map to enable a better understanding of the market dynamics for Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry.

Customization services available with the report:

- Country level market for Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry market (up to 5)

- Profiling and additional market players (up to 5)

- Up to 40 hours of customization.

- post-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Please contact our sales professional ( ... ), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Recommended Reading

Chemical Surface Treatment Market Size To Worth USD 21.46 billion by 2029|CAGR of +5.8%

Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Size To Worth USD 6.20 billion by 2029|CAGR of +5%

Imaging Chemicals Market Size To Worth USD 40.90 billion by 2030.|CAGR of +6.2%

Oilfield Stimulation Chemicals Market Size To Worth USD 6.68 billion by 2029|CAGR of +10.1%

.

Leather Chemicals Market Size To Worth USD 16.91 billion by 2029|CAGR of +7.8%

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn