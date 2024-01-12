Edtech Company Simplilearn Rejigs Top Leadership With 2 Appointments

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) Digital upskilling platform Simplilearn on Friday appointed Mark Moran as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Veerasundar V as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in a bid to expand its future growth.

Moran earlier served as Simplilearn's CMO from 2015 to 2022.

“Moran's past contributions as CMO and Veerasundar's extensive financial expertise align seamlessly with our commitment and support to continued expansion,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn.

“We look forward to working together to achieve our strategic goals and deliver exceptional value to customers and stakeholders,” he added.

Moran said that he looks forward to contributing to Simplilearn's vision of empowering individuals through innovation and cutting-edge education.

The appointments come as Simplilearn saw its losses reach 29 per cent to Rs 244 crore during FY23 as compared to Rs 179 crore in FY22.

The edtech company saw its operating revenue grow to Rs 684 crore in FY23 from Rs 341 crore in FY21, a 50.33 per cent growth.

The company has raised over $80 million to date and was last valued at around $601 million in its Series E round led by GSV Ventures.

In November 2022, Simplilearn acquired a US-based bootcamp education company, Fullstack Academy, for an all-cash transaction.

Founded in 2010 Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training.

