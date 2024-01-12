Azerbaijan Reveals Deadline For Clarifying List Of Voters Abroad For Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The deadline for
the inclusion (based on number of voters) and clarification of
voter lists for those residing outside Azerbaijan or on extended
foreign business trips and registered in the country's diplomatic
missions or consular offices, and for approval of electoral
district lists will expire on January 13, Trend reports.
This issue was reflected in the calendar plan of key actions and
events for the preparation and conduct of early presidential
election in Azerbaijan.
According to the calendar plan, the list must be approved by the
Central Election Commission (CEC) based on the submission of
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry no later than 25 days before the
voting day (by January 13, 2024).
Moreover, the deadline for issuing absentee certificates for
voting to precinct election commissions from district election
commissions will also expire on January 13.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024. A total
of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary
presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential
candidates.
