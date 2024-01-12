Deadline To Issue Absentee Certificates Due To Extraordinary Presidential Election In Azerbaijan To Expire

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The deadline for issuance of absentee voting certificates to voters by the relevant district election commission or precinct election commission expires tomorrow, January 13, as stated in the calendar of the main actions and measures for the preparation and holding of the extraordinary presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the Calendar Plan, the certificates should be issued by district election commissions 45-25 days before the voting day (from December 24, 2023 to January 13, 2024).

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.

A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven registered presidential candidates.

