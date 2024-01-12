Türkiye Ratifies Agreement With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The Government of
Türkiye has ratified a grant agreement with the Government of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the publication in T.C. Resmi Gazete
(official newspaper of the Republic of Türkiye).
According to the publication, Türkiye was represented by the
Ministry of Treasury and Finance (henceforth granting party), while
Azerbaijan was represented by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural
Resources (henceforth grant-receiving party).
All payments and transactions under the grant will be exempt
from all types of taxes, fees, expenses, and fund payments.
The grant agreement is valid until December 31, 2025.
Certain articles of the agreement are summarized
below:
- The grant will be used to finance the Azerbaijani-Turkish
International Forestry Training Center and Smart Nursery
Project.
- Construction and consulting tenders will be conducted
simultaneously.
- The buyer of the project shall hand over the construction
site to the contractor and consultant in a construction-ready
condition and without any problems (electricity, infrastructure,
water supply, etc.).
- Security of the construction site and workers will be
provided free of charge by the grant-receiving party.
