Azerbaijan Discloses Number Of Observers At Upcoming Presidential Election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The number of
people who will observe the extraordinary presidential election in
Azerbaijan has already reached 20,000, the Chairman of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at a roundtable
meeting themed“Ensuring the voting rights of citizens”, Trend reports.
Panahov mentioned that, according to forecasts, the number of
observers will exceed 50,000.
On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary
presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.
The CEC on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev,
nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for
participation in the extraordinary presidential election.
A total of 17 candidates have been registered to run in the
extraordinary presidential election. Azerbaijan has seven
registered presidential candidates.
