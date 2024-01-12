Baku Household Waste Recycling Plant Reaches Peak Power Generation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Baku household
waste recycling plant processed 531,400 tons of waste in 2023,
setting a record for the 11 years of the plant's operation,
Trend reports,
referring to information provided by the plant.
"A total amount of 222,900 kWh of electricity was generated by
burning 531,400 tons of waste," said the enterprise.
The head of Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry Parviz Shahbazov
confirmed the information on the generation of this quantity of
electricity in X (Twitter).
The plant is currently under the management of the French Paprec
Group company.
"The peak of electricity generation through burning of waste
allowed to save about 60 million cubic meters of gas in 2023. It
provided 100,000 apartments with electricity in Balakhani
settlement," the Paprec Group company said.
The company has 30 years of experience in waste recycling and
clean energy production. Paprec is a major player in the field of
waste management and clean energy production in European
countries.
