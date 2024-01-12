Azerbaijan Army Continues Commanders' Session (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12.
The commander's
session in the Azerbaijan Army continues in accordance with the
training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, the
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports.
"At the sessions, the participants were given detailed
information about various engineering obstacles and mine-detecting
devices, and the rules on neutralizing anti-personnel and anti-tank
mines were explained," the ministry noted.
The command staff was shown classes on various topics of combat
training, and the tasks on taking the imaginary support point in
accordance with the regulations have been accomplished, the
ministry said.
"The main focus of the sessions is on increasing the individual
training and professional levels of the command staff in the
Azerbaijan Army, as well as improving leadership qualities," said
the ministry.
