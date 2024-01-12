Azerbaijan, Armenia Must Move Towards Peace - Chairman Of Union Of Artists (PHOTO/VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12.
The expert
platform Baku Network has aired the latest episode of the
analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.
Chairman of the Union of Artists, People's Artist of Azerbaijan
Farhad Khalilov was the guest of the program.
Khalilov noted that today Azerbaijan and Armenia must move
towards peace.
“Every citizen of Azerbaijan today feels proud of the country.
We are happy that we've lived long enough to see this day come. We
achieved this, despite enormous difficulties,” he emphasized,
speaking about the restoration of the territorial integrity and
sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
In addition, the People's Artist mentioned that currently the
attitude of some countries towards Azerbaijan is biased.
“Double and even triple standards are applied to Azerbaijan, but
the country stands its ground, worthily responding to empires at
the highest level,” Khalilov added.
