(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 840 Russian invaders over the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

In total, from February 24, 2022 to January 12, 2024, Russian losses amounted to 368,460.

Also, Ukraine's forces destroyed 6,060 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 11,254 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 8,710 (+11) artillery systems, 957 MLR systems, 642 (+1) air defense systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,836 (+1) UAVs, 1,806 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,612 (+16) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,339 (+2) units of specialized equipment.

Kremlin uses mythos of Second Worldto justify protracted invasion of Ukraine – ISW

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine reported 64 combat clashes with Russian invasion forces in the past day.