Ukraine's Forces Kill In Action 840 Russian Invaders In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 840 Russian invaders over the past day.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
In total, from February 24, 2022 to January 12, 2024, Russian losses amounted to 368,460.
Also, Ukraine's forces destroyed 6,060 enemy tanks (+10 in the past day), 11,254 (+16) armored fighting vehicles, 8,710 (+11) artillery systems, 957 MLR systems, 642 (+1) air defense systems, 329 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,836 (+1) UAVs, 1,806 cruise missiles, 23 warships/cutters, a submarine, 11,612 (+16) military trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,339 (+2) units of specialized equipment.
Read also:
Kremlin uses mythos of Second World War
to justify protracted invasion of Ukraine – ISW
The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine reported 64 combat clashes with Russian invasion forces in the past day.
MENAFN12012024000193011044ID1107712279
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.