Russian Artillery Hits Nikopol Thursday Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late Thursday evening, the Russian invasion force employed heavy artillery, targeting Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
That's according to Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The aggressor hit Nikopol twice. Late in the evening, they fired heavy artillery. Half a dozen rounds landed there," he wrote. Read also:
No casualties were reported.
The night in Nikopol and across the region passed without enemy attacks.
It was earlier reported that yesterday, the Russians launched kamikaze drones at the Nikopol district.
