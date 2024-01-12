               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Russian Artillery Hits Nikopol Thursday Night


1/12/2024 2:27:10 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late Thursday evening, the Russian invasion force employed heavy artillery, targeting Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Serhiy Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The aggressor hit Nikopol twice. Late in the evening, they fired heavy artillery. Half a dozen rounds landed there," he wrote.

No casualties were reported.

The night in Nikopol and across the region passed without enemy attacks.

It was earlier reported that yesterday, the Russians launched kamikaze drones at the Nikopol district.

